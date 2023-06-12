Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Her 58th Birthday In A Bikini At The Beach: Photo

Elizabeth Hurley just turned 58 years old on June 10, but she doesn’t look a day over 25 and she proved that in a new Instagram post. The actress rocked a blue string bikini that put her fabulous figure on full display as she jumped for joy while at the beach.

Elizabeth posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Birthday to meeeee.” In the photo, she rocked a blue triangle top with silver sequin details and a pair of matching sold blue side-tie string bottoms. She jumped in the air in the photo while screaming and wearing sunglasses.

If there’s one thing for sure about Elizabeth, it is that she loves showing off her toned figure in sexy little bikinis and another one of our favorites was her white triangle bikini from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The tiny top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and had a gold chain in the center of her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the swimsuit and she styled the top with matching low-rise white bottoms with gold chains on the sides.

On top of her bikini, she donned a sheer long-sleeve peacock and floral patterned cover-up. The long, wide-sleeve kimono tied around her waist and looked gorgeous with her white bathing suit. As for her glam, Elizabeth rocked a subtle sultry smokey eye with a glossy nude lip and she had her light brown hair down and parted to the side in effortless beach waves.

Another one of our favorite recent bikini photos from the actress was her light blue tiny bikini, also from her swimwear line. Elizabeth posted the video with the caption, “Back in a bikini,” with a red heart emoji, as she rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with gold hardware in the center of her chest and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms that had the same gold chains on the sides. Elizabeth topped her look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair down in natural, loose beach waves.