Pink Shows Love To Britney Spears In Concert As She Navigates Wild Sam Asghari Split Drama: Watch

Pink, 43, continued to prove that she’s a girl’s girl during her concert in Detroit on Aug. 16! While singing her 2001 song “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” the songstress altered a lyric about Britney Spears, 41, amid her divorce drama with Sam Asghari, 29. The original lyric is “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” however, Pink notably switched it to “Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears” (watch the video below).

The song, which is featured on the 43-year-old’s Missundaztood album, features lyrics that reference the pressure of the entertainment industry. The full lyric that references the “Toxic” hitmaker is: “LA told me, ‘You’ll be a pop star All you have to change is everything you are’ Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears She’s so pretty That just ain’t me.” Both of the singers dominated the charts in the early aughts and were pitted against each other by the media.

Soon after a video of the moment landed online, many of both of the starlets’ fans took to the comments to react. “Aww that’s the kind of support she needs,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “So awesome, love Pink even more for doing that!!” A separate fan couldn’t help but seemingly ask for fans to give Brit “grace” amid her split from Sam. “Love this! People need to give her grace this poor human can only take so much!”, they quipped.

Interestingly, Pink set the record straight about what the lyrics meant to her just six months ago during an interview with PEOPLE. “People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” she said at the time. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.” Although the mother-of-two noted that she is not in communication with Brit, she does send her the best. “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long,” Pink added.

As previously mentioned, Pink’s recent shoutout for Britney comes on the heels of the 41-year-old’s split from Sam. News broke that their two had decided to end their marriage after 14 months on Aug. 16, as reported by TMZ. The Holiday Twist star reportedly filed the paperwork in the Superior Court of Los Angeles that same day, per NBC News. Sam then broke his silence on the split via his Instagram Story one day later. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he penned in the statement. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Brit’s estranged husband then asked for the media to be kind amid their separation. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” Sam added. The ex love birds got married in Jun. 2022, however, their romance began in 2017. Nearly a decade before meeting Sam, Britney famously split from her second husband, Kevin Federline, 45. She and Kevin share two sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16.