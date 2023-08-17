Danielle & Kevin Jonas Dish About Tour Life With 2 Kids & How She Recently Got Her ‘Life Back’ (Exclusive)

View gallery

The Jonas Brothers are back on the road this fall, which means navigating marriage and kids while touring the country for months. Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, have had the most experience with this lifestyle, and have figured out what works best for them and their two daughters — Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, when it comes to life on the road. “[The girls and I] start with him because it’s over the summer,” Danielle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Then I’ll come home when they start school. I like them to be with their own friends and have more of a [structure].”

Kevin admitted that he sometimes gets “greedy” when it comes to being away from his kids for so long. “I’ll be like, ‘Why don’t you miss a Friday [at school]? Or a Thursday and dip out for a four day weekend?’ But this tour is a long one. It’s been a long time since we’ve done a world tour. So we’re still figuring it out. Talk to us in six months and see if the kids are with us full time or not!”

The tour kicked off with two shows at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and 13. Danielle and the girls were in the crowd, proudly cheering on Kevin as he and his brothers took the stage. “They love it,” Danielle gushed. “Alena’s been making bracelets [before the show]. They are very proud of him. I hope it never changes.”

Kevin jumped in and added that his girls “love being part” of the tour experience. “Valentina doesn’t love crowds as much as Alena,” he admitted. “But maybe that’s just age. So we take it one day at a time. We don’t push them to do anything. If they want to come, we bring them. But we always ask.”

A few years ago, Danielle actually missed several shows on one of Kevin’s tours while privately battling moderate eczema. Now, she’s coming forward with her diagnosis and treatment with Dupixent thanks to a partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron. “I just wanted to tell people about it because it helped me so much,” she explained. “It just got me my life back a little bit more.”

She added, “I started using [Dupixent] and there was just one day I came down to Kevin and was like…I can finally put a hairbrush through my hair without discomfort! I wasn’t going out a lot. I was just very uncomfortable and itchy. I just didn’t feel like myself. I didn’t feel like I looked like myself. This really did help a lot. I felt so depressed about how I was feeling. I wanted to go back on tour with him and people were wondering where I was. So it really gave me my life back.”

Kevin also saw how “life changing” the treatment was for his wife of nearly 14 years. “It was the simplest thing of the girls wanting to play with her hair, but there was discomfort, so I would have to jump in and let them play with my hair,” he explained. “This was years of struggle and trying to figure it out. The minute she used Dupixent, I saw over the course of some time what an incredible change there was in her demeanor.”