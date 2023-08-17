Christina Aguilera Brings Daughter Summer Onstage To Celebrate 9th Birthday: Rare Photos

Christina Aguilera‘s daughter is growing up so fast! The 42-year-old singer shared rare photos of her youngest child Summer Rain to celebrate her 9th birthday on Wednesday, August 16. Christina’s Instagram tribute to her daughter included pictures and videos of Summer joining her famous mom on stage at one of her recent concerts. Summer stood next to Christina and Christina’s backup dancers in front of the crowd, and at one point the 9-year-old even got behind the drums during the show.

“Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain,” Christina began her message dedicated to her only daughter. “Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you,” she added.

“Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment,” the “Genie In A Bottle” singer also wrote. “Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”

Christina’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler, also posted a tribute to Summer on her birthday, which you can see above. Matthew shared a video of Summer going out on stage at Christina’s show, followed by another video of the father-daughter duo admiring a sunset. “Happy 9th Birthday to our little sunshine :),” Matthew wrote in his caption.

Christina gave birth to Summer in 2014, the same year she got engaged to Matthew. Christina is also mom to son Max, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. The “Fighter” singer rarely shows her children on social media, though she did open up about how having kids has changed her life in an interview with Haute Living back in September 2019.

“It just shifts your focus so much when you have a child,” she told the outlet. “In business, in general, and as an artist, you’re in a sea of extreme narcissism. It is your focus,” she continued. “You are your work, your focus and goals. Being a very ambitious girl at a very young age and having worked my whole life, [having my kids] was a time where it wasn’t about [me] anymore.”

Christina added in the interview that her children awaken her “kid at heart.” She said, “I was a very young mom… They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations. You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on.”