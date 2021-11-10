Watch

Christina Aguilera Plays Video Games With Kids Max, 13, & Summer, 7, In Rare Video For Nintendo Ad

Into the spotlight! Christina Aguilera’s adorable kids, Max and Summer, join her in a new Nintendo ad. The singer shows how she stays connected to her little ones while she’s working.

Christina Aguilera’s kids are too cute! Her son, Max, 13, and daughter, Summer, 7, star alongside their famous mom in a new Nintendo ad. Like their mom, they’re total naturals in front of the camera.

Christina Aguilera with her kids Max and Summer in the new Nintendo ad. (Nintendo/YouTube)

The Nintendo ad focuses on how Christina and her kids stay connected while she’s working. Christina and Max play a Super Mario Bros. game with each other just before she heads on stage. “When are you coming home?” Max asks. The singer says she’ll be home the next day, and they’ll have a game night together.

While she’s in the car, her daughter calls and asks when she’ll be home. “I’ll be home sooner than you think,” Christina says as she pulls in front of the house. Max and Summer run out to hug their mom.

Christina, Max, and Summer all sit down for a family game night. They laugh and have a blast playing their Nintendo Switch games together. “Staying close no matter how far I am,” the “Reflection” singer says. “That’s my way to play.”

“Nintendo has always had a special place in my heart, and now I get to share this love with my children,” she wrote on Instagram. “No matter where life takes us, or how busy we all get, #NintendoSwitch always brings us back together for some quality family time.”

Christina Aguilera at the premiere of ‘The Emoji Movie’ with her kids in 2017. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Christina shares her son Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. She is currently engaged to Matthew Rutler. Their daughter, Summer, was born in 2014.

Her kids are always influencing her decisions when it comes to work. “I think of my kids first, always,” she told Haute Living in 2019. “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children. Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue; I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”