Christina Aguilera’s Fiancé Matthew Rutler Grabs Her Bare Chest In Sexy Photo For His 38th Birthday

Christina Aguilera, 42, opted to make her fiancé Matthew Rutler‘s 38th birthday a “Dirrty” one! The pop icon shared a video montage to wish him a happy birthday on Apr. 6, and even added a nearly topless photo of her man holding her chest to spice it up! “Happy birthday babe, love doing life with you,” she captioned the clip, along with a white heart emoji. The sexy selfie they took appeared to be from a prior photoshoot she did on Feb. 12, for another occasion. In the loved-up selfie, the blonde bombshell posed wearing nothing but a helmet, while Matthew grabbed her bare chest!

Somethings never change 🤭 pic.twitter.com/LEnS3XOU8p — ϟ Xtina  Daily ϟ (@XtinaDaiIy) April 6, 2023

In a fan re-post of the photo, one fan commented about how Matthew is certainly privileged to have Xtina as his leading lady. “He’s definitely a lucky guy!!!”, they wrote, via Twitter. On Christina’s actual Instagram post, many 8.9 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions and birthday wishes for the 38-year-old. “People don’t ever talk about how hot Matt is . From the beginning I think he’s so so good looking,” one fan quipped, while another added, “So many hot Matty photos you are a beautiful couple!!”

Some of the photos in the video also included moments with the 42-year-old’s two kids. She welcomed her first son, Max, 14, with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, in 2008, while she and Matthew welcomed a daughter, Summer, 9, in 2014. “13 years together….Xtina and longevity go hand and hand,” another fan chimed in, while another noted their astrological signs are a perfect match. “Aries and Sag best MATCH EVER,” they penned.

The Burlesque star’s recent birthday tribute for her man comes amid her first-ever podcast interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Apr. 5. During the chat with host Alex Cooper, Xtina opened up about her sex life, the time she lost her virginity, and more. The proud mom noted that losing her virginity came “later in life than you would think,” although she didn’t specify an age. More so, Xtina said that her “Dirrty” era, contributed to an oversexualized image of herself.

The New York native later dished that she previously hooked up with her dancers back in the day. “I had certain dancers who were close. Yuo’re traveling a lot and you only have accessibility to so many things!” she explained. “So it is what it is.” During the candid interview, the Playground co-founder even told Alex that she has pleasured herself on an airplane and hooked up with Matthew during that flight. I actually can’t believe we didn’t get caught!”, she quipped. “They turn the lights off, there’s room to get creative. Get a blanket and you feel safe with your partner there. You’re just ‘sleeping together’ [to everyone else].”

Most recently, Christina also boasted about her orgasms during her Mar. 28 interview with PEOPLE. She explained that there are “four different places around” her “vagina” she can orgasm. “This is a very natural progression for me personally,” Christina said. “[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different.” She and her fiancé have been together since 2010, however, they got engaged in 2014, but they have yet to get married.