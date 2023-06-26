Christina Aguilera Rocks Sparkly Sheer Jumpsuit For NYC Pride Performance

View gallery

Christina Aguilera slayed her performance and her outfit as she closed out New York City’s Pride Island concert on Sunday, June 25. The 42-year-old pop star rocked a sexy jumpsuit on stage where she performed “Genie in a Bottle,” “What A Girl Wants”, and more of her most iconic songs. Christina’s sheer jumpsuit had rainbow sequins that made the whole outfit sparkle for the show.

Christina’s body looked incredible in her figure-hugging ensemble on the stage. She had her signature blonde hair styled in three big pigtails. As Christina walked out on stage, she yelled to the crowd, “What the f*** is up, New York Pride?!” The audience was pumped up for Christina, who sang a mix of her fan-favorite songs including “Your Body” and “Dirrty.” She also brought out A Great Big World‘s Ian Axel to perform their emotional collaboration “Say Something” and welcomed Adam Lambert on stage to perform “Lady Marmalade.”

Christina spoke more to her fans in the audience and expressed her gratitude for their support throughout her decades-long career. “It has been such a long and beautiful journey in my career, and I feel like I’ve come full circle today at this point,” she said according to Billboard. “Thank you guys so much for giving me everything a girl could have asked for. I want to give everything back to you at this point. You deserve all of it and more.”

The Burlesque star also reiterated her support for the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month to the crowd. “There’s times where we’re looking for answers and looking for hope. There’s a lot of bleak things out there right now. We are here tonight and we stand in unison to be free to be ourselves,” Christina said. “Sometimes we have to remember to stay hopeful and wish others well even in the darkest times. So let’s put well wishes into the world,” she added. “Here’s hoping for a beautiful future.”