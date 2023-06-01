Kim Cattrall, Ariana DeBose, & More Celebrate Start Of Pride With Amazing Tributes: See Posts

Pride Month is here! Members of the LGBTQ+ community will be celebrating Pride throughout the month of June, and as the celebration comes, tons of stars have celebrated with posts to honor the LGBTQ+ community. So many stars kicked off the month with posts celebrating that Pride is here, whether they’re members of the LGBTQ+ community or allies!

The celebrations come during a year when many politicians and right-wing figures have attacked the LGBTQ+ community and have passed laws banning drag shows and attempting to stop parents of transgender children from getting necessary medical care. While the LGBTQ+ community and allies have fought back, this has proven to be an important time to continue to show support, especially during Pride. Check out some of the posts from celebrities celebrating pride here!

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall was one of many actresses to kick off Pride Month with a very short message. Accompanying the message, she also included a screenshot announcing the news that she would be returning to the Sex And The City franchise for a cameo in the spinoff And Just Like That, per Variety. In the caption, she included a rainbow, the pride flag, and the trans flag. “Happy Pride,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose teamed up with Sesame Street to share special message to celebrate pride with none other than Elmo! The actress shared a sweet message in a video alongside the iconic Muppet. “Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends, and communities,” she said.

After Ariana shared her message, Elmo also gave a sweet message of support. “From our Sesame Street family to yours, happy Pride! Elmo loves you!” he said.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has continually shown support for the LGBTQ+ community since becoming president. He signed the Respect for Marriage Act in December 2022, which protects gay marriage. He shared a few photos of himself meeting with members of the LGBTQ+ community and wrote an encouraging message. “Pride stands for courage. It stands for justice. And it stands for love,” he tweeted. “During Pride Month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQ+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our nation real for every American, and we remain committed to delivering equality for all.”

Related Link Related: Phem: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Engaged To Tyler Posey

Kesha

ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIIIIIME OF THE YEAR HAPPY MFKING PRIDE 🫶#Pride2023 #PrideMonth — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 1, 2023

Fresh off the release of her fifth album Gag Order, Kesha celebrated pride with a short tweet. “ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIIIIIME OF THE YEAR,” she wrote. “HAPPY MFKING PRIDE.”

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice to fans of the Spice Girls, also shared a photo of herself with an earplug or in-ear monitor with the colors of the pride flag on it. “Happy Pride Month,” she wrote along with emojis for the trans pride and LGBTQ+ pride flags. She also included the hashtags “#BeYou”, “#LoveisLove” and “#StayProud.”

George Takei

Star Trek star George Takei shared a simple message on Twitter kicking off Pride. “Celebrate Love,” he wrote. He also responded to Biden’s post beginning Pride Month, showing support. “Thank you for your support and allyship, Mr. President. It’s so important these days,” he tweeted.