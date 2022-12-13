President Biden Signs Respect For Marriage Act Into Law & Gives Kamala Harris The Pen: Watch

President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, handing the pen to an overjoyed Kamala Harris.

December 13, 2022 6:52PM EST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Acton during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The law codifies same-sex and interracial marriages. Joe Biden Signs the Respect for Marriage Acton, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 13 Dec 2022
Musician Cyndi Lauper performs before United States President Joe Biden hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP President Joe Biden hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act, Washington, United States - 13 Dec 2022
English singer Sam Smith performs in a ceremony with President Joe Biden to sign the Respect for Marriage Acton the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on December 13, 2022. Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Acton - Washington, United States - 13 Dec 2022
Image Credit: Yuri Gripas/UPI/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, December 13, making sure federal protections for same sex and interracial marriages are in place. “Today is a good day!” Biden, 80, said as he addressed a national audience ahead of the signing. “Today, America takes a vital step toward equality.” After signing, the President handed his pen to an awe inspired and overjoyed Vice President Kamala Harris — a symbolic gesture, given that the VP is in an interracial marriage with Doug Emhoff.

“Deciding who to marry is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” President Biden continued. “As I’ve said before, and some of you might remember, on a certain TV show ten years ago … marriage is a simple proposition: who do you love and will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden hands his pen to Kamala Harris after signing the Respect For Marriage Act — a symbolic gesture, since Harris is in an interracial marriage. (Yuri Gripas/UPI/Shutterstock )

80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper, 69, performed her song “True Colors” in purple hair, the beloved color symbolizing pride, while Sam Smith, 30, performed “Stay With Me” ahead of the signing. It’s also worth noting that Pete Buttigieg and Kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff wore purple ties in honor of the occasion. First Lady Jill Biden wore a gorgeous blue coat and scarf as she supported the signing. The White House was lit up in rainbow colors to mark the historic occasion.

In opening remarks before the signing began, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she was “overcome with emotion bringing down the gavel on this legislation.” “This is about respect, this is about taking pride, and it’s about time that we do so,” she added. 

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden signs the Respect For Marriage Act on December 13, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/UPI/Shutterstock )

Cyndi also made emotional remarks during the press briefing celebrating the signing. “We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated and because we’re allowed to love who we love,” she said in part. “Which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love. And bless Joe Biden and all the people that worked on this for allowing people not to worry, and their children not to worry about their future.”

