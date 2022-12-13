President Biden Signs Respect For Marriage Act Into Law & Gives Kamala Harris The Pen: Watch

President Joe Biden signed the Respect For Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, December 13, making sure federal protections for same sex and interracial marriages are in place. “Today is a good day!” Biden, 80, said as he addressed a national audience ahead of the signing. “Today, America takes a vital step toward equality.” After signing, the President handed his pen to an awe inspired and overjoyed Vice President Kamala Harris — a symbolic gesture, given that the VP is in an interracial marriage with Doug Emhoff.

Join the First Lady, Vice President Harris, the Second Gentleman, and me as we host a ceremony on the South Lawn to sign the Respect for Marriage Act. https://t.co/xqklzlC3Aw — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022

“Deciding who to marry is one of the most profound decisions a person can make,” President Biden continued. “As I’ve said before, and some of you might remember, on a certain TV show ten years ago … marriage is a simple proposition: who do you love and will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper, 69, performed her song “True Colors” in purple hair, the beloved color symbolizing pride, while Sam Smith, 30, performed “Stay With Me” ahead of the signing. It’s also worth noting that Pete Buttigieg and Kamala’s husband Doug Emhoff wore purple ties in honor of the occasion. First Lady Jill Biden wore a gorgeous blue coat and scarf as she supported the signing. The White House was lit up in rainbow colors to mark the historic occasion.

Earlier today Cyndi Lauper performed “True Colors" at the White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing Ceremony…pic.twitter.com/rAM0AKvVXL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 13, 2022

In opening remarks before the signing began, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she was “overcome with emotion bringing down the gavel on this legislation.” “This is about respect, this is about taking pride, and it’s about time that we do so,” she added.

Cyndi also made emotional remarks during the press briefing celebrating the signing. “We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated and because we’re allowed to love who we love,” she said in part. “Which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love. And bless Joe Biden and all the people that worked on this for allowing people not to worry, and their children not to worry about their future.”