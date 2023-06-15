Christina Aguilera Poses Topless For New SexyHair Campaign: ‘We Are All Sexy, Beautiful, & Worthy’

Christina Aguilera embraced her sexy self for a new campaign with SexyHair. The 42-year-old superstar did a photoshoot for the beauty brand’s 25th anniversary on June 15, and Christina went topless for some black-and-white photos, wearing nothing but long black leather gloves and black sunglasses. The “Genie In A Bottle” singer covered her breasts with her gloved hands. She let her gorgeous blonde hair down in all the pictures from the photoshoot.

In another photo, Christina rocked a purple latex bodysuit. The ’90s icon matched her bodysuit with purple eyeshadow, and also rocked some face makeup with dark red lipstick. Christina’s hair was curled at the bottom and almost reached her hip. Christina posed in the purple bodysuit against a white wall.

View Related Gallery Christina Aguilera's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Photos Of Her Best Outfits Singer and actress Christina Aguilera arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. UPI/Jim Ruymen Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: upiphotostwo063138.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Christina Aguilera 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Apr 2023 Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model *13413402at

Christina released a statement about her partnership with SexyHair. “I am so honored to work with SexyHair,” she said. “As someone who has pushed the boundaries of sexuality, empowerment, feminism, and more, to send an inclusive and powerful message to my fans throughout my career, I am thrilled to partner with a brand who has had done the same over the past 25 years. We are all sexy, beautiful, and worthy, and I am so happy to continue to spread this message alongside SexyHair.”

Stephanie Grady, the VP of marketing at SexyHair, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Christina, a true 90s icon and symbol of exactly the kind of self-expression SexyHair wants to inspire in everyone. We’ve been loving all the nostalgic hair trends going viral recently that were popular during the era the brand was established and Christina’s musical career was kicking off. There couldn’t be a more perfect partner or time to celebrate our 25th year of SexyHair.”

SexyHair’s new campaign will launch at Ulta Beauty stores in July. It will feature in-store product displays and ecommerce landing pages on Ulta and SexyHair’s websites and social channels. SexyHair announced they recruited Christina to launch their 25th anniversary campaign on June 8. The brand noted that SexyHair and Christina have both “been rewriting the rules of beauty since 1998.” That was the year SexyHair launched — and when Christina’s career began to boom just before she released her debut album. And as we know, the rest is history!