Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan & More Celebs Rocking Jumpsuits With Revealing Cutouts

Take a look at the stars rocking some of the hottest jumpsuits with cutouts just in time for spring!

Dressing for spring can be tricky; sometimes you want to be fully covered, but still need to handle the warmer temperatures. Luckily, there’s a way to rock a head-to-toe look perfect for the season – you just need the help of a strategically placed cutout. Celebrities love jumpsuits – they’re trendy, can be skintight or loose, and make a complete all-in-one look. They can also incorporate cutouts to show a bit of skin wherever you please! Let’s take a look at some of the best jumpsuits with cutouts worn by celebs!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner loves a skintight, revealing look so naturally she’s nailed this trend. While hitting up pal Justin Bieber‘s release party for his latest album Justice on March 25, 2021, the Lip Kit mogul, 23, sported this sheer red jumpsuit with major cutouts, revealing a velvet mini skirt and bandeau top beneath. Kylie also pared the look with a long, leather trench coat to complete with look.

Jenna Dewan

But Kylie isn’t the only cutout jumpsuit queen. We also loved a look worn by Jenna Dewan in May 2018. The 40-year-old actress stunned at the 28th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards in a black Monique Lhuillier piece that featured an open slit on the bodice and ruffle sleeves. A glittery silver ribbon cinched at her waist and lined the edge of the cutout for another textural element. Jenna rounded out her look with silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels and hoop earrings.

Danai Gurira

Tony nominated playwright and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, 43, fashioned the perfect spring and summer style at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2018. The star wore a blue checkered Rodarte strapless jumpsuit with small cutouts beneath her bust line and around her torso. She paired the jumpsuit with a pair of white heels for a bit of pop, too!

Brie Bella

Finally, Brie Bella looked picture perfect in this black and white jumpsuit by Self Portrait, which featured a keyhole cutout just beneath her bust line. The color combo was a perfect, classic look for the Total Bellas star, 37, to wear at the People’s Choice Awards on November 11, 2018. Brie completely exuded confidence and looked amazing in the off-the-shoulder cut with puffed sleeves.

Whether you’re looking to just give a peek of skin with a small cutout on your abs or go full Kylie with your look, there’s plenty of ways to make a jumpsuit look picture perfect for spring. Check out the gallery above to see how other stars style the trend!