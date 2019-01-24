Jenna Dewan, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Wrap Dresses

Wrap dresses are super chic and can be worn in any season. See how celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Jenna Dewan style the look!

Wrap dresses are all the rage right now! Even the name alone makes them perfect for your winter wardrobe – who doesn’t just want to wrap themselves up in something when the weather’s chilly? But they’re also great investments since they’ll still look chic as the seasons change. So if you need some style inspo for this look, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celeb takes on the trend!

One of our favorite wrap dresses was worn recently by Jenna Dewan. The Step Up star stunned at the 6th Annual Gold Meets Golden brunch in a beautiful Carolina Herrera Resort number on Jan. 5. The lilac and red printed dress featured a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. The draping of the wrap-around skirt also gave a glimpse at her leg underneath, as well as her beige Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Another look we loved was worn by Kendall Jenner on Nov. 15, 2018. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads in an orange Dundas wrap dress with a high-neckline and shoulder pads. She sported the structured look for the Chaos Sixtynine x L’oscar party, pairing it with clear strappy heels.

Both Kendall and Jenna’s dresses were worn during cold months, but they could easily be transitioned into spring and summer looks when the time comes. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more ways to rock wrap dresses before you decide to fill your closet with them!