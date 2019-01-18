Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Stunning In Sheer Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are very trendy, but they can be elevated by featuring sheer fabrics. See how Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more stars style sexy see-through jumpsuits!

Jumpsuits are great for winter because they’re one article of clothing that keeps you warm from head-to-toe. But if you’re looking for something with a bit more sex appeal, a jumpsuit with sheer fabrics could be what you’re looking for. It’s certainly working for some of the biggest trendsetters like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid!

Kim rocked the look most recently when she attended John Legend‘s 40th birthday party on Jan. 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, revealed her look on her Instagram story ahead of a bash in San Francisco with Kanye West. The couple later hopped a flight to Los Angeles to make it to John’s James Bond-themed event. Clearly Kim was a big fan of her see-through Alexander Wang jumpsuit if she felt it worthy to wear to two different parties!

Kim’s look showed a ton of skin through the lace fabric, but featured an opaque piece of fabric around the waist and hips to add an extra textural element. The reality star rounded out the look with a pair of black pumps.

Bella also proved sheer jumpsuits were on trend when she wore one to Harper Bazaar‘s fifth ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2018. The 22-year-old model had all eyes on her in the plunging blush one-piece by Mugler. Hey, nothing says “this is trendy” more than a supermodel rocking it during fashion week! Get clicking through the gallery above to see how even more stars have styled sheer jumpsuits!