19 Stars Looking Stylish In Sheer Tops: Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears & More

Sheer tops are the perfect way to show some skin without exposing TOO much, and some of our favorite stars have worn the sexy style.

Whether it’s for a night out or just an excuse to add a little sexiness to your outfit, sheer tops are a perfect staple to keep in the closet. Sheer shirts can be dressed up or down depending on what they’re paired with, and some of the most fashionable celebrities have shown us various ways to wear the look over the years. Whether it’s with leather pants, a skirt, or jeans, sheer tops are definitely a hot style item these days!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is always on top of the hottest trends, so of course, we’ve seen her out and about in a sheer style! While leaving a friend’s house, Kim was photographed sporting a totally sheer blue top, which she wore with a beige tank top underneath. She completed the look with high-waisted, blue leather pants, as well as white boots. Her glam was fully done, as well, with her hair pulled into a half ponytail on top of her head.

Britney Spears

In March 2021, Britney Spears shared a series of photos of herself in the same sexy outfit, which featured a sheer black top. The outfit featured see-through material, with black floral designs sewed on throughout. She wore the top with high-waisted short shorts, along with tights. Brit also wore dark eye makeup to go with the edgy look.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wore one of the sexiest sheer looks ever while out and about. The supermodel’s sheer bodysuit featured an extremely low-cut neckline, with just a thin strip of fabric covering her chest. She wore the look with loose-fitting, black dress pants, and rocked open-toed heels, as well. This may be a hard look for the everyday person to pull off, but Bella absolutely nailed it.

Miley Cyrus

While out with Kaitlynn Carter in 2019, Miley Cyrus turned heads in a black, see-through crop top. She paired the tank with a black jacket, as well as comfortable, low-rise black pants. There are plenty of more amazing sheer looks where these came from, too — and you can check them out in the gallery above!