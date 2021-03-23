Britney Spears Rocks Sexy Sheer Top & Short Shorts In Gorgeous New Photos

Britney Spears is getting lacy and racy. She donned a black sheer lace top along with tight shorts and fishnet stockings in a series of stunning new photos.

When Britney Spears finds an item of clothing she really likes, she’ll sometimes get it more than one color. That’s what the 39-year-old appears to have done with a long sleeved, white sheer lace top that she debuted in a Mar. 12 Instagram vide. Now she’s rocking the identical top in a sexy black version, pairing it with tight short-shorts and sheer black stockings with a fishnet pattern. She added a teal bikini-style top underneath her see-through black lace blouse for a pop of color in the series of Mar. 23 Instagram shots.

Britney matched her black ensemble with her trademark heavy black eyeliner. Her long blonde extensions are now nearly down to her waistline, after giving herself a long bob haircut over the 2020 holidays. In several photos showing her overall look, Britney gave fierce poses reminiscent of her Las Vegas residency performing days. In others, she appeared in more close up shots allowing fans to admire their queen.

The “Toxic” singer wrote in the caption, “Twisted Elegance … introducing RED” along with red rosebud emojis. Which completely confused fans since the color red was not seen in the photo. Brit has been teasing a “Red” project in her captions for over a year now, though no one seems to know exactly what it is. Fan @schrecks told Brit in the comments, There’s literally no red here friend…” while @breatheheavy noted, “Twisted Elegance would be a great album title js.” Fan @milkieway.uwu begged, “Britney what does it mean?”

Britney donned the identical shirt in bright white as she did a fan question and answer session on Mar. 12 in the video you can see above. Her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, loved his lady’s hot new pictures in the black lace outfit, which once again appear to have been taken against a white photography wall she has at her Thousand Oaks, CA home. He left a series of red heart emojis in the comments, and fans were thrilled that the handsome personal trainer is there to look out for Britney, especially amid her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father.

Fan @shayybaae told him “@samasghari thank you for always loving her,” while @rikull wrote, “@samasghari, you know you have a Queen by your side, right? We love her!!” User @rickfreitas11 added a similar sentiment, commenting, “@samasghari take care of her. we love her.” Fan @i.am.sabrina.sa thanked Sam for being “so supportive” of Britney.

Sam showed just how “supportive” he is shortly after the Framing Britney Spears documentary dropped on Feb. 5, which took a deep dive into her now 13 year conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Sam told People on Feb. 8. He added, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”