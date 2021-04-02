Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Stunning In Daring Sheer Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are very trendy, but they can be elevated by featuring sheer fabrics. See Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more stars in sexy, see-through jumpsuits!

Jumpsuits are great for spring because they offer the perfect opportunity to put a fresh, funky spin on a classic article of clothing! So many stars are loving jumpsuits right now, and over the years, it’s become very clear that the stars are adding their own unique spin on the trend. Let’s take a look at some of the stars who have fashioned bodysuits with sheer fabric!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid looked stunning in this Mugler sheer jumpsuit that accentuated her figured seamlessly. The model, 24, fashioned the chic look for Harper Bazaar’s ICONS party during NYFW on Sept. 7, 2018, and looked positively incredible. The color perfectly complimented the young star, and she definitely turned heads with the sheer fabric that essentially made it look like she was wearing a leotard beneath.

Kim Kardashian

If there’s one thing we know about Kim Kardashian‘s fashion choices, it’s that she’ll always leave fans doing a double take! When Kim stepped out in Paris on March 6, 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, wore this sheer leopard print catsuit by Azzedine Alaia. The entire garb was totally revealing, but Kim pulled it off effortlessly, adding a long coat for her night on the town.

Jennifer Lopez

We know that Jennifer Lopez can make anything look good, but she really outdid herself with this look. The Wedding Planner alum, 51, sported this intricate white jumpsuit which featured totally sheer pant legs at the release party for her song “Dinero.” J.Lo absolutely rocked this look, and the detail of the design totally made the singer stand out from the crowd.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish proved she has no fear when it comes to her fashion choices. The stunning Girls Trip star, 41, attended the premiere of BlacKkKlansman on July 30, 2018 in this metallic jumpsuit. The garb featured sheer fabric running down her legs, and Tiffany looked absolutely confident in the ensemble. Of course, there are plenty more stars sporting sheer jumpsuits to see. Check out the gallery above for more fashion inspiration for the spring season!