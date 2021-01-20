Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Incredible 30-Day Body Transformation In Lingerie: Before & After Pics

Tiffany Haddish was so proud to say ‘she ready’ after her intense 30-day weight loss transformation! Check out the comedian’s final results with before and after photos she shared on Instagram!

Tiffany Haddish was seriously feeling herself on January 19! The brilliant, hilarious comedian, 41, took to Instagram and shared before and after images of herself prior to and following her 30-day weight loss. Tiffany looked so proud and confident in the recent photo she took of herself. The Girls Trip star sported a pair of high-waisted bottoms and a black bra while flexing her muscles. Just check out her before and after pics below!

She detailed how she went about her healthy transformation in the caption to her post, too. “Before my 30-day transformation and after,” she said, calling attention to the photos she shared. “Now [she ready] to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits,” she continued, adding the hashtag of her catchphrase. Of course, Tiffany encouraged her legions of fans to take on their own healthy challenge, reminding them it’s not too late “for your transformation!”

Fans and friends alike were so impressed by the hard work that Tiffany put in over the course of her 30-day challenge. “Let’s go, shawty!” Ginuwine said in the comment section. Other fans left a string of fire emojis. A few fans noted the “great work” that Tiffany had done, admiring her conviction and dedication to her 30-day challenge, and even tagged the 30 Day Transformation Team that she worked with!

Oddly enough, this isn’t even the first time that Tiffany has shown fans how she has spent time in quarantine! In early December 2020, Tiffany took to Instagram to share with her admirers the work she had done to lose roughly 40 lbs. while staying safe at home in Los Angeles. “Started my [30 day transformation team] program 3 days ago and look I think I see ABS and my Bra getting loose [SIC],” she began the caption to her post.

She also revealed some of the key observations she made during her weight loss journey. “I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she shared in an interview. Fans have loved following Tiffany on her healthy weight loss journey! We cannot wait to see what 2021 brings the brilliant comedian!