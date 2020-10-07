Watch
Hollywood Life

Sarah Hyland & Tiffany Haddish Chat Unfiltered About Their ‘Lady Parts’ In Hilarious Video — Watch

MODERN FAMILY - "Flip Flop" - Phil is pretty confident in his ability to sell Claire and Cam's flipped house, but when it proves to be a little harder than he thought, he recruits the whole family into taking some desperate, borderline crazy measures. Meanwhile, Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) is visiting Manny and brings along his new girlfriend (guest star Paget Brewster), which doesn't sit very well with Gloria, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 (9:00-9:31 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Peter "Hopper" Stone)SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Family Portrait" - Claire painstakingly plans for a new family portrait to be taken, but it seems like everything and everybody is working against her. Gloria and Manny go with Phil and Alex to a Lakers game and end up having a very awkward moment on the jumbotron; Luke interviews Jay for a school project, and Cameron gets a gig as a wedding singer while Mitchell is home alone with Lily and a wayward pigeon, on the Season Finale of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/DANNY FELD)ARIEL WINTER, SARAH HYLAND
MODERN FAMILY - "Weathering Heights" - Phil can't cover up his excitement when he's invited to appear in a real-estate news segment for the local news. The day gets even better after meeting his "weatherman" hero, Rainer Shine (played by Nathan Fillion). Phil made one little mistake; he introduced him to Hayley. Over at the Pritchett house, Jay decides to infuse a little grit into Manny's video interview for his college application. In the Tucker-Pritchett home, Lily is over their new houseguest and decides to take matters into her own hands, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Ron Tom)SARAH HYLAND
Sarah HylandFEARnet's 2nd Anniversary Party at the Bryant Park Hotel, New York, America - 30 Oct 2008Web based horror movie resource FEARnet celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a party at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York. View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Evening Writer

Tiffany Haddish was the latest guest star on the ‘Lady Parts’ series, hosted by Sarah Hyland! No subject was too sensitive between the actresses, who even discussed an incident that ‘knocked’ one of their uteruses ‘out of place’!

Sarah Hyland, 29, had a very frank conversation about vaginas with Tiffany Haddish, 40, on her new Ellen series Lady Parts! Tiffany was the guest star for the show’s Oct. 7 episode, and Sarah didn’t hold back from asking the comedian some very personal questions about her downstairs business — which led to some very personal answers. First, though, Sarah wanted to know why women have such a “hard time” talking about their vaginas, making Tiffany reveal her hilarious nicknames for the lady parts.

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland is the host of the new Ellen Digital Network series, Lady Parts. She’s also joined by a celebrity OB/GYN, Dr. Sherry Ross. (Photo Courtesy of Ellentube)

“Nobody’s like, ‘Who’s got the tightest, smallest va-jay-jay? Whose coo-coo is, like, bam? Who got that coochie that make you go crazy?’,” Tiffany teased, after observing that everyone is obsessed with “who’s got the biggest d.” Tiffany, who was also still rocking her buzzcut that she got earlier this summer, also noted that the word “vagina” itself sounds like a state.

Later in the conversation, Tiffany made a personal confession after Sarah asked if “size” matters. “It’s definitely going to get tilted if the d-ck is too big,” the Girl’s Trip star joked, but then launched into a serious anecdote about a lady part that did become tilted after one sexual escapade. “I remember I had this penis that was so big, I threw up afterwards because my uterus — something was wrong,” Tiffany shared. The Like A Boss star later went to the doctor, who told Tiffany that her uterus was “tilted” and “knocked out of place.”

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish was the guest celebrity on the Oct. 7 episode of Lady Parts. (Photo Courtesy of Ellentube)

You can watch the rest of the interview above, in which Tiffany makes even more observations about vaginas that makes Sarah burst out laughing. This was the second episode of the Modern Family star’s Lady Parts series; for the show’s big premiere, Sarah invited her fiancée Wells Adams to try out a steamy session of tantric yoga!

Meanwhile, Tiffany has been enjoying quality time with her new beau, Common! Tiffany confirmed that she was dating the 48-year-old rapper during an August appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, and gushed that it was the “best relationship [she]’s ever been in.” So, we’ll gladly take lady part advice from Tiffany and Sarah!