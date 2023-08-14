Jennifer Lopez Sings ‘I Will Survive’ In Surprise Karaoke Moment On Italy Vacation: Watch

Even if you’re a professional singer, it’s hard to resist a little karaoke fun! Jennifer Lopez surprised fans at the Taverna Anema e Core Capri by singing a few classic tunes on Saturday, Aug. 12. The “I’m Real” popstar, 54, treated patrons at the restaurant to a spur-of-the-moment karaoke performance of both “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and one of her own songs while enjoying her Italian vacation.

The Capri-restaurant shared a pair of videos of J.Lo belting out both “I Will Survive” and her song “Let’s Get Loud” later in the night. She looked like she was having an absolute ball at the club, and she was totally gorgeous in a, sparkling silver dress. The first video began with her seated at a table, but as the song built, she stood up and started dancing while shaking a tambourine. She also shared the mic with vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who’s made a few appearances in some of her other vacation content.

Anema e Core is a popular hotspot for celebs on vacation, and the venue regularly shares photos of different stars stopping in for the music, including the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Shannen Doherty. J.Lo has even stopped in before, with the venue sharing photos of her performing there back in April, and it’s clearly a favorite of the singer.

While Jennifer gave a surprise performance while hitting the club, the singer has clearly been taking plenty of time to relax during her stay in Italy. She’s been spotted getting some sunbathing and shopping in during her late summer getaway. Even though she’s done a little bit of promo for her Delola spritzer brand, she’s given fans a glimpse of some of her amazing bikinis.

The Italy trip comes just weeks after Jennifer celebrated two major milestones: her 54th birthday, and her first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck. She rang in her birthday with an amazing celebration, complete with loads of dancing, and she and her husband commemorated their wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner in Santa Monica.