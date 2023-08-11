Jennifer Lopez Sunbathes In White String Bikini While Promoting Her New Spritzer: Photos

The 'On The Floor' singer was all smiles as she relaxed alongside her Delola beverage, as she soaked in the sun.

August 11, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous as she caught some rays in a new photoshoot for her Delola spritzer on Thursday, Aug. 10. The singer and actress, 54, was very happy as she sunbathed in the new promo shoot, which you can see here, with the summertime beverage by her side. She seemed very glad to relax as she showed off the drink. “Back in my element,” she wrote in the caption.

In the beach photos, J.Lo rocked a pristine white, string bikini, plus a brown sunhat, perfect for lounging by the water in Italy. She also accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses and hooped gold earrings. She smiled wide in the first photo. Beside her, she had two bottles of Delola sitting in an ice bucket and a few empty glasses with ice and orange garnishes. She also had a plate of fruit along with the beverage.

Jennifer looked fabulous in her white bikini. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

J.Lo has shown off her fondness for Delola on plenty of occasions. Whether she’s preparing for a Fourth of July celebration or simply preparing or celebrating National Spritz Day, Jennifer often shows her fans all the different options they have for her beverage. She showed off a yummy-looking berry cocktail in a video as she celebrated her birthday week in July.

While it’s not clear what flavor (or flavors) of the drink Jennifer had in her latest shoot, the drink does come in three flavors: Paloma Rosa Spritz, Bella Berry Spritz, and L’Orange Spritz. Regardless, all three flavors of the ready-made cocktails look delicious!

The bikini photos came just weeks after the Hustlers actress celebrated her 54th birthday on July 24. It certainly looked like J.Lo had a blast ringing in her latest birthday with an epic party, complete with dancing on tables and amazing outfits, including a sexy black bikini.

Besides her birthday, Jennifer also celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The couple was spotted grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on the anniversary of their intimate, surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 16.

