Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Blue Lingerie After Celebrating 54th Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez just turned 54 years old on July 24, and she looked better than ever when she showed off her incredible figure in a blue lace lingerie set on Instagram. JLo put her toned abs on display in the bra and underwear with a silky robe on top.

In the photos, JLo wore a blue paisley printed Intimissimi Sweet Escape Viscose Satin Kimono with a plunging Intimissimi Sweet Escape Sofia Balconette Bra underneath. She styled the push-up bra with a pair of matching, see-through low-rise Intimissimi Sweet Escape Brazilian panties and a pair of Femme Azucar Slippers.

JLo has been an ambassador for Intimissimi for quite some time now and her photos in the lingerie brand just keep getting sexier. Aside from this look, another one of our favorites was her plunging pink bra with white lace details. The low-cut underwire bra revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching pink and lace-lined panties with a silky pink robe on top. Aside from this pink set, JLo rocked the same set in bright orange with a pair of white silk pajamas and again in blue with a matching blue silk robe.

She also posted a stunning video to her Instagram, wearing a sheer blue lace bra with a pair of matching underwear from the brand. In the video, she wore the Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra, which retails for $69. The see-through bra featured straps across the neck and a keyhole cutout right under her chest with gold detail.

JLo raved about working with the brand, “When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits, and intricate designs. I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively, and strong.”