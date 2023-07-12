Jennifer Lopez Treats Stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 17, To A Fabulous Lunch At The Ivy In LA: Photos

It appears that Jennifer Lopez, 53, is spending quality time with her family this week! The pop sensation was spotted hitting up The Ivy, a celebrity hot spot, with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, 17, on Jul. 12. While out to lunch, J.Lo looked chic in a beige blouse and high-waisted white jeans. The brunette beauty paired the ensemble with open-toe heels, brown sunglasses, and a white leather Hermes Birkin bag. She also completed the outfit with gold hoop earrings, her go-to accessory.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck‘s daughter looked elegant alongside Jennifer in a beige-colored knitted sweater which she paired with a blue-and-white floral skirt. Violet added a pair of comfy sneakers and a floral purse to her ensemble. The 17-year-old also appeared to be protecting herself from any germs or perhaps shielding her face from cameras, as she wore a face mask as they arrived at the restaurant. Violet also looked like her mom, Jennifer Garner‘s mini-me while out in Los Angeles.

It is not clear whether or not Ben’s other two children Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, were present during the meal, however, they were not pictured upon arrival. The 50-year-old welcomed all three of his kids with Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018. It is also unclear if the Air star attended the lunch date with J.Lo and Violet, as he was also not pictured at the establishment that afternoon.

As mentioned above, the “On The Floor” hitmaker’s outing with Violet comes just one day after J.Lo was spotted grabbing lunch with her child, Emme, 15, at Mauro’s café in Los Angeles. During that outing, the doting momma looked stylish in a terrycloth sweatsuit that featured baggy pants and a baggy zip-up jacket. The 53-year-old was just as stylish that Tues., as she paired the look with a beige fedora hat, oversized sunglasses, bedazzled boots, gold hoop earrings, and a mini purse. Emme, for their part, rocked baggy jeans and a back graphic t-shirt for the outing with their mother.

Jennifer also shares her son, Max, 15, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The 54-year-old actor and singer was married to J.Lo from 2004 until their 2014 split, making it his longest marriage to date. Not long after marrying Ben in Jul. 2022, J.Lo spoke about Ben and Garner’s co-parenting abilities during a Nov. 2022 interview with Vogue. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she explained of their blended family. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”