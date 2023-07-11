Jennifer Lopez & Child Emme, 15, Twin In Baggy Pants During Lunch Date In LA: Cute New Photos

School is out and lunch dates with A-lister parents are on! While Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her child, Emme, 15, were spotted having lunch at Mauro’s café in Los Angeles on Jul. 11, the two twinned in baggy pants. For the mid-day outing, J.Lo rocked a monochromatic beige ensemble that featured loose trousers and a matching baggy zip-up jacket. The “On The Floor” hitmaker completed the stylish number with stacked necklaces, gold hoop earrings, orange-hued sunglasses, a fedora, and sequined utility boots. Jennifer also added an on-trend mini purse to her outfit.

Meanwhile, Emme, who J.Lo shares with her ex Marc Anthony, was complete style goals with a pair of baggy jeans and a washed-out graphic t-shirt. The teen, who uses they/them pronouns, added a few noteworthy accessories to their outfit. Not only did Emme match their black t-shirt to their raven-hued sneakers, but they also added a few silver necklaces and earphones for the outing with the Selena star. The mother-and-child duo dodged the paparazzi by avoiding eye contact, while Emme also kept their eyes locked on their smartphone.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez's Family: Photos Of Twins Max & Emme Muniz Jennifer Lopez, Max, Emme Maribel at the induction ceremony for Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA June 20, 2013. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme have early lunch at Mauro's café in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although Jennifer also shares a son, Max, 15, with her ex-husband, the teen was notably not in attendance during the lunch date. The 53-year-old also is a proud stepmother to her husband, Ben Affleck‘s three kiddos. The outing appeared to be some quality time for the blonde beauty and Emme, as none of their family members were there either. As many know, J.Lo and Ben got married in May 2022 nearly two decades after their first engagement.

Aside from her recent outing with Emme, the actress and recording artist recently made headlines after she shared a makeup-free video via Instagram on Jul. 6. Jennifer shared the video in order to teach her 249 million followers how to achieve her “make-up free glow” using her J.Lo Beauty products. “I’m late… I just got out of the shower,” she quipped at the time. “But I wanted to show you how you can get an instant glow and look like you just came from the beach.” J.Lo paired “That Big Screen SPF” with her brand’s “That Star Filter Complexion Booster,” to achieve her effortless glow.

Soon after Jennifer shared the video of her fresh-faced look, many of her followers took to the comments to gush over her skincare routine and appearance. “You don’t need makeup. You,re [sic] the most beautiful human being on earth. Love you always,” one admirer penned, while another quipped, “The moust [sic] beautiful woman you are look amazing.” Just one day prior to that, J.Lo wowed via Instagram once more in a chic one-piece coral swimsuit. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun,” she captioned the carousel of poolside photos.