Jennifer Lopez, 53, Stuns In Plunging Swimsuit While Poolside On Fourth Of July: Photos

July 4th is the perfect day to break out your swimsuit and lounge by the pool in the sun -- and Jennifer Lopez did just that for the holiday this year!

Jennifer Lopez, 53, was absolutely glowing in two poolside photos from her Fourth of July celebrations. The singer took to Twitter to share two stunning photos of herself wearing a plunging peach swimsuit. The first shot was a selfie, with the top half of the cutout one-piece visible. Jen made a kissing face to the camera and showed off her natural, sunkissed glow. In the second shot, she kneeled on a lounge chair to show off a full-length look at her swimsuit. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun,” she captioned the set of images.

Jennifer spent the Fourth of July holiday in the Hamptons with Ben Affleck and several of their kids. On the actual holiday, they were photographed spending time together at a park, soaking up the summer sun together. One day prior, they attended Michael Rubin’s famous Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where they were joined by Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, who looked all grown up while at the star-studded event.

For the party, Jen looked stunning in a white dress with midsection cutout. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, with glowing makeup to complete the summery ensemble. Meanwhile, Ben wore an all-white suit, while Violet rocked a flowing white dress of her own. Jen and Ben have blended their families since tying the knot in 2022. Jennifer has 15-year-old twins with ex, Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his ex, Jennifer Garner. 

More than 15 years after ending their engagement in 2004, Ben and Jen reunited in 2021 and wasted no time taking things to the next level. They were engaged less than one year later, and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. In June, they finally purchased a home together, dropping $60 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills for their families.

