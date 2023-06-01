J.Lo & Ben Affleck Buy $60M Love Nest In Beverly Hills With 24 Bathrooms, Sports Complex & More: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are settling down…again! According to photos from TMZ, the couple purchased a palatial $60 million estate in Beverly Hills, and they’re already moving in a small country’s worth of furniture. The outlet claims that when it was all said and done, they paid $60,850,000 in cash for the property, which boasts 24 bathrooms, 12 bedrooms, and of course, no fewer than 15 fireplaces. It was previously listed at 135 million several years ago, and was re-listed at 75 million, which the power couple managed to whittle down to roughly 60 million.

The couple appeared to already be piling up their belongings to be moved into the massive home. Long white couches, rugs, paintings, and massive wooden moving boxes populated the front driveway on Wednesday, May 31. Ben and his son Samuel can also be seen toting a few items into the home in pics you can SEE HERE.

In addition to the one dozen bedrooms, the mind boggling estate reportedly also contains a 5,000 square foot sports complex, a beauty salon, a gorgeous wraparound pool, a sauna and massage facility, and an indoor pickleball court. We’re nowhere near done. There’s also a sports lounge, boxing ring, and a guard house with 2 bedrooms. Finally, for relaxing evenings, there’s a theater, a whiskey lounge, and a wine room. No doubt, it’s a home fit for Hollywood royalty.

The Good Will Hunting actor and his pop star wife reunited in 2021, after famously calling off an engagement in 2004. JLo went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 15. Ben married Jennifer Garner, and the friendly exes share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old son Samuel.

They married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in July of 2022, followed by a lavish Georgia wedding at Ben’s estate in August. In 2021, a source close to J Lo told us that the emerging romance was “real.” “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not overthinking or putting pressure on it. Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.”

Now, it’s $60 million and 12 bedrooms worth of “real,” as well.