Jennifer Lopez Soaks Up The Sun In Pink Cutout Swimsuit As She Vacations In Italy

Jennifer Lopez finally got in a vacation day on her Italy trip amid back-to-back photoshoots. The New York City native, 54, looked absolutely gorgeous in a pink cutout monokini on Saturday, August 12 as she relaxed on a yacht in Capri. The “Jenny From The Block” singer’s toned body was on full display as she moved about the boat, taking in the picturesque views of the Italian Riviera. In true J.Lo style, the star added some bling with a chunky gold chain Versace necklace around her neck, and two gold cuffs around her wrists. She also sported a black pair of sunglasses with gold hardware in images published by the Daily Mail.

Always the workaholic, the JLo by Jennifer Lopez founder was also spotted taking a call and working on her laptop. She also appeared to have a yellow book on hand, which she could be seen putting back into her straw tote — the same one she used while shopping out and about in Capri’s main village a day prior.

Jennifer also sported a black bikini top for the outing on Friday, Aug. 11 with her manager Benny Medina and friend Ana Carballosa. She paired the swim top with a loose fitting pair of cream colored pants, keeping her face out of the sun with a straw hat and sunglasses. While Jennifer didn’t appear to stock up on any purchases, her friends were photographed with bags from local boutiques in the area.

Jennifer’s husband Ben Affleck, 50, and her twins Max and Emme, 15, are seemingly back home in Los Angeles while she enjoys some time in Italy. The purpose of the trip appears to be work related, as she was spotted posing with and creating content for her low alcohol spritzer line Delola, which she released back in April. Delola currently has three flavors — Paloma Rosa, Bella Berry, and L’Orange — all inspired by classic Italian cocktails and can be served with just a glass of ice. In her latest campaign images, Jennifer stunned in a white bikini as she sipped on some Delola.