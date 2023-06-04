Jennifer Lopez & Emme, 15, Twin In Jeans For Lunch With Son Max After Buying House With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her child Emme, 15, twinned in jeans as they headed for lunch with her son Max, also 15. The This Is Me…Then singer stepped out with her two kids in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, June 3, rocking a casual luxe look with a Gucci x Adidas collaboration white blouse featuring the signature three strips along with a Gucci logo. She also added a crossbody Gucci bag and sunglasses, keeping her hair back in a slick ponytail.

Emme, who identifies as non-binary, opted for their favorite blue Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and jeans. Max was also seemingly vibing with the navy blue theme, going with a blue crewneck featuring a red lightning bolt over a white t-shirt, a blue baseball hat with an anchor, and gray sweatpants. He finished the look with black and white checkered Vans.

The outing comes just days after Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck, 50, finally found the perfect home for their blended family, which also includes his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11. Bennifer settled on a $60 million home in Beverly Hills that includes a whopping 24 bathrooms, plenty of room to sleep with 12 bedrooms, and 15 fireplaces. It seems they also got a deal on the property which was listed for $135 million just a few years ago before coming way down in price.

The couple, who legally wed last July before celebrating with friends and family at their Georgia wedding in August, have been photographed actively house hunting for the last few months. Both have also listed their existing LA properties, with Ben’s being in Pacific Palisades and Jen’s being in Bel-Air. Since romantically reuniting with Ben, J.Lo has made the move back to Los Angeles full-time from Miami, Florida, where she resided with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and previously ex-husband Marc Anthony. She appears to still own her Star Island mansion in Miami, along with homes in the Hamptons and Long Island, as well as a Manhattan penthouse. Ben also owns other properties, including the Riceboro, Georgia estate the pair got married, as well as a home in Big Sky, Montana.