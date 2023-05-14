Jennifer Lopez & Child Emme, 15, Go Jewelry Shopping In Beverly Hills: Photos

Both Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme twinned in denim as they checked out shops, including Jennifer Fisher Jewelry.

May 14, 2023 11:02AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez spent the afternoon on a shopping date with her child Emme, 15. The singer, actress and entrepreneur, 53, was spotted with Emme in Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 13 — just a day before Mother’s Day — as they checked out several shops, including the Jennifer Fisher Jewelry boutique on Cannon Drive. Both opted for denim, with Jennifer going with a dark wash, loose fitting pair, while Emme embraced the almost-summer weather with a light wash pair of jean shorts.

Jennifer Lopez was out shopping with her child Emme on Saturday, May 13 in Beverly Hills.

The This Is Me…Now singer also added a chunky black ribbed sweater with a scoop neck and cropped cut, along with black-and-white Nike sneakers and a black croc Hermes Birkin bag in her right hand. She finished her look with black sunglasses, keeping her highlighted hair back into a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, Emme paired their shorts with navy blue logo Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, white socks and black Converse sneakers. Max‘s twin also had her trusty iPhone with a wire headset, which they’re often seen with when out and about in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Emme both twinned in denim.

Emme is typically out more than their brother, also 15, both with their mom Jennifer and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50. Back in April, the teenager and their stepfather were out for a solo excursion in Santa Monica, California. The duo were seen laughing and talking as they explored the popular beach area, hitting several shops and getting some take out food in brown paper bags. Based on Emme’s smile, they appear to have developed a strong bond with Ben, who wed Jennifer in late August 2022 after just over a year of their rekindled romance. The 15-year-old has also been spotted hanging with her step-siblings Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50 — and seems to have become BFF with Seraphina in recent months.

A day before Mother’s Day, Jennifer appeared to be getting into the spirit with a viewing party at-home for her Netflix project The Mother with her own mama Guadalupe and Ben’s mom Chris Anne Boldt! “Watching #TheMother with my beautiful mothers!!!” she wrote in her caption on Instagram, tagging her recently launched alcohol brand Delola.

