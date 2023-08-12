Jennifer Lopez Goes Shopping In Black Bikini Top As She Vacations In Capri: Photos

Jennifer Lopez sported a black bikini top as she went shopping in Capri, Italy. The 54-year-old star paired the swimwear with a beige cardigan over top and a loose fitting pair of cream pants adorned with flowers as she explored the island’s village on Friday, Aug. 11 with manager Benny Medina and friend Ana Carballosa in the images published by the Daily Mail. Her toned abs were on display as she kept a somewhat low profile with a beige hat and large black sunglasses over her face, finishing the look with sandals and a large straw tote. The group dipped into several high end stores in the area as they spent the afternoon out and about.

The This Is Me…Now singer touched down in Italy several days ago, where she was already spotted lounging on a yacht in a white bikini for a Delola related photoshoot. J.Lo launched her first-ever alcohol line back in April, which she said was inspired by the lifestyle of the Italian riviera. “I love the lifestyle…there’s just something about it that speaks to me,” she said in an Instagram video at the time of the launch.

For her latest shoot with Canadian born Greg Swales, Jennifer looked totally relaxed as she sunbathed next to two bottles of Delola on ice declaring she was “back in my element.” She once again threw on her signature pair of shades — this time a wire hexagon shaped pair — as she laughed for the camera.

“I love to entertain. I love throwing parties at my house. I’m always the first one on the dance floor at all of the industry events and at times, on vacation, dancing on the table. That is kind of who Lola is,” Jennifer said in an interview with People magazine when she first launched the brand. Delola currently comes in three low alcohol flavors: Paloma Rosa, Bella Berry, and L’Orange. Serving is easy, as all that’s needed is a glass of ice, per their social media channels.