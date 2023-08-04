Tristan Thompson Towers Over Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker In New Family Photo

The former NBA star smiled alongside the drummer and Poosh founder at his and Khloe Kardashian's son's birthday party.

August 4, 2023 1:03PM EDT
tristan thompson, kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian confidently shows off her baby bump while holding hands with Travis Barker as they go for a coffee run near their Calabasas home. Travis exudes a cool vibe, while Kourtney rocks a stylish all-black outfit and completes her look with sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as arriving back at the New York CIty Hotel Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Ref: SPL7034744 190523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Brian To/Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

In case you ever wondered just how tall Tristan Thompson is, he’s pretty darn tall. Khloe Kardashian, 39, shared a photo posing alongside the NBA player, 32, as well as her sister Kourtney44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, at her and Tristan’s son Tatum’s first birthday party on Thursday, August 3. In the family photo, which you can see here, Tristan showed off the height that makes him such a great basketball player, as he towered over Kourt and Travis.

Khloe had shared a ton of photos from Tatum’s space-themed birthday, including tons with the Kardashian kids and her family. In the group shot with Kravis, Tristan rocked a white cardigan with matching shorts and sneakers, as he stood beside Travis. At 6’9″, Tristan was practically a whole head taller than Travis, who stands a foot shorter. Khloe similarly rocked a white dress, with a lace-up top.

Tristan stood beside Kourt and Travis in Khloe’s new photo. ( Brian To/Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Fans immediately took notice of just how tall Tristan is, with one fan commenting about it. “The height difference between Tristan and Travis/Kourt is crazy,” they wrote with a crying emoji.

Kourt and Travis instead went for an all-black look. Kourtney, who is pregnant, went for a sheer, black bodysuit with leggings. The blink-182 drummer sported a baggy graphic t-shirt, and torn-up black jeans, fitting for his punk rock background. Travis also sweetly cradled Kourt’s baby bump in the photo.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed Tatum by surrogacy on July 29, 2022, after splitting up at the end of 2021. His birthday party looked like a luxurious affair, with plenty of loved ones joining in on the festivities. Both Khloe and Tristan had posted emotional tributes to their baby boy on his first birthday on their respective Instagrams. “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit,” Khloe wrote in her birthday message. “You light up every single room.”

Tristan had posted a pair of photos of the two of them smiling wide and wrote a similarly touching tribute. ” You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he wrote. “Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”

