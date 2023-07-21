Khloe Kardashian Shares Pics Of Chicago, 5, & True, 5, Rocking Shirts With Their Moms On Them

Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True, and Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter, Chicago, are twinning in shirts printed with their mothers’ pictures on them. That’s right — True and Chicago, both 5, posed for the cutest pictures that Khloe, 39, shared to Instagram on July 21 in which they rocked t-shirts emblazoned with several pics of their respective mothers. Both girls smiled proudly in a handful of poses in the carousel Khloe shared, including one in which they sweetly hugged each other. “They think this t-shirt thing is funny,” Khloe captioned the post.

Sorry Koko, it’s hilarious! Chicago matched her tee with a pair of pink cargo pants. She had her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with pink sunnies and what appears to be a temporary taco tattoo on her neck. Meanwhile, True, who became an older sister nearly a year ago, wore black biker shorts and had her curly locks pulled up as well.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chicago and True have looked absolutely adorable together. Just a few weeks ago, Khloe and Kim, 42, took their girls plus their nieces, Stormi, 5, and Dream, 6, to the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles. True, Chicago, and their cousins were dressed in Barbie-inspired outfits, with Chicago rocking pink pants, True looking as cute as ever in a pink sparkly skirt and matching Barbie sweater, Stormi in a silver sequined dress, and Dream wearing pink shorts and a pink tank. Khloe and Kim even joined in on the fun and wore skin-tight black and pink catsuits.

The girls seemed to have the time of their lives, posing for an array of photos in several different Instagram-ready spaces, such as Barbie’s closet, a mermaid set-up, a space shuttle, a “The Barbie Show” set, and more.

The several recent outings that include Khloe and some KarJenner kiddos came shortly after she expressed how much she loves spending time with not just her kids, but all her nieces and nephews. “Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them,” Khloe said during a July episode of The Kardashians. “I love mothering people … it’s so in my blood just to be a mom,” she added. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

