Khloe Kardashian Rocks Catsuit With Nieces North West & Penelope, Who Is A Mini Me Of Mom Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian, 38, was one of the best dressed at her nephew Mason Disick‘s 13th birthday party in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday. The reality star showed up to the event in a black long-sleeved catsuit with matching gloves and heels as she walked into the bash with nieces North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10. She also accessorized with sunglasses and a silver cross necklace with matching earrings as her long hair was down.

North wore a back graphic tee with baggy black pants and a silver necklace while Mason’s sister, Penelope, wore a white short-sleeved top and matching pants. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also had her hair in braids while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter kept her hair down. Khloe also shared a series of photos with the girls on the same day of the event and they looked as happy as could be. “Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pic,” she wrote alongside them.

Other attendees of Mason’s party included many KarJenner family members and the theme color seemed to be black. Kylie Jenner showed up in a black latex dress while Kendall Jenner wore a short-sleeved long black dress with lace in the front. Kim was spotted in a black cropped graphic tee and sequined black pants while Kourtney wore a black tie top and loose black pants. Mason’s grandmother Kris Jenner was also in attendance and looked great in a black pantsuit.

Before Khloe and her family attended Mason’s bash this weekend, she made headlines for posting an adorable holiday Instagram photo of her daughter True Thompson, 4, with her cousins, including Stormi, 4, Chicago, 4, Dream, 6, and Psalm, 3. She revealed the snapshot was taken last Thanksgiving, when they were all a year younger, and noted how time goes by fast. “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies,” her caption read.

When Khloe’s not getting attention for family events or photos, she’s doing so for her interviews, including a recent one with Vanity Fair. The outlet had her take a lie detector test on video and asked her hard questions, including whether or not she was still sleeping with the father of her kids, Tristan Thompson. She claimed she wasn’t and test confirmed she was telling the truth, in the funny clip.