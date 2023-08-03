Reign Disick, 8, Rocks A Mullet With Frosted Tips While Hanging With Dad Scott: Photo

The kids are bringing mullets back! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s son, Reign, 8, rocked a new mullet with frosted tips in his father’s latest Instagram post. The eight-year-old debuted his new hairstyle with a dark root on the Aug. 2 post and rocked a green t-shirt with tie-dye pants while lounging at home with Scott.

“Young swaggen [sic] on em,” the 40-year-old captioned the sweet photo of his son. Soon after he shared the snapshot, many of his 29 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions to Reign’s new look. Many of them couldn’t help but notice how strong the Disick/KarJenner genes are. “all your kids are your twins,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “you’re an amazing father Scott, they’re the double of you also!”

One fan even called out Reign for looking like his Aunt, Kendall Jenner, 27. “He looks like a copy of Kendall,” they wrote, along with a heart eyes emoji. A separate admirer seemingly compared the kiddo to Justin Bieber, a close friend of the KarJenner family. “Little Justin,” the fan penned, along with a heart eye emoji. Further in the comments, one Kourt fan quipped that her son looks the most like her compared to their other two children. “All of your children are so cute! Reign is the only one that favors Kourtney though. Mason & Penelope are all you!”, they wrote.

As many know, Scott and the 44-year-old first met in 2006 and dated on-and-off until their final split in 2015. Their only daughter, “P,” was born in 2012, while their eldest son, Mason, was born in 2009. Most recently, Kourtney moved on and married Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, 47, in May 2022. She now has a blended family with her three respective children and Travis’ two children, along with his stepdaughter from a prior relationship.

Kourt announced that she is expanding her family and is pregnant with her husband’s baby on Jun. 16. At the time, she confirmed the baby news while at Travis’ concert in Los Angeles. The brunette beauty held up a poster that read: “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” Soon after, she took to Instagram to share a video of the now-viral moment. Since then, The Kardashians star has been sporting her bare baby bump in plenty of bikini photos on her social media. On Jul. 12, the soon-to-be mother-of-four shared a photo of herself in a pink cut-out dress that put her pregnant belly on full display. “Aloha,” she captioned the snapshot.