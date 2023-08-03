Florence Pugh Transforms Into Guy Fieri In New Photo: Meet The New ‘Mayor Of Flavor Town’

Florence Pugh is nothing if not photogenic. And she’s got a great sense of humor, too! In a hilarious new set of Instagram stories, the Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, rocked her shaggy, spiky platinum blonde hair and a pair of excellent sunglasses as she smiled at the camera for a goofy car selfie. She finished the look with gold starfish earrings and her distinctive nose ring and wore a black sweater with colorful writing, hilariously comparing herself to a very famous food guru. “Sometimes when I get out the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it,” she hilariously captioned the pic. In the second story shared August 3, a video clip, she checked herself out. “Just staying….could be the new mayor of flavour town,” she captioned the clip. “Or should I say…’Flo’ver town,” she quipped.

While Florence appeared to be poking fun, she does have serious views on dieting and body image. The Oppenheimer star, who’s currently appearing alongside megastars including Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy in the widely acclaimed film, once critiqued Hollywood’s expectations for women’s bodies.

“Body image for women is a major thing from the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing and your relationship with food starts changing” she once told Vogue in a video. “I had a weird chapter with the beginning of my career but that was because I wasn’t complying and that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood.”

“I think women – especially young women – in Hollywood are obviously getting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity they need to get because that’s just the way that it’s been,” she explained. “And when I went and did that project it was expected that you would be on whatever diet that you needed to be on and for me that was just shocking because I’d never done that before.”

Though the blonde Midsommar beauty didn’t state which movie she was asked to diet for, she did tell the The Sunday Times in 2021 that she was told to lose weight at an audition for Studio City. Despite the encounter, Flo explained that she’s remained true to herself since. “Yeah, I think I definitely put my put down in that aspect,” she said in the video. “I love food.”