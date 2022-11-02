Guy Fieri & More Star Chefs Compete In Hilarious Round Of Charades In ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ Finale (Exclusive)

No one likes when you play with your food — but this is a little different! Guy Fieri has challenged his fellow top chefs to put down their knives and aprons and enter into his gaming palace! The Mayor of Flavortown welcomed chefs Aaron May, Nyesha Arrington, foodies Troy and Claire Johnson to Guy’s Ultimate Game Night for the season 1 finale and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip of all of the fun. In the short video, Guy and Antonia Lofaso challenge their guests to a game of ‘Charade The Pantry.’ For the game, the chefs and their partners must guess which word Guy and Antonia are acting out, with most of them being kitchen-related. They have 45 seconds to answer as many times as possible! In the end, the contestants gain points that brings them closer to winning prizes for their charity of choice!

First up in charades is chef Aaron May and Jenna, who start off strong with some easy guesses. Antonia and Guy at one point try to act out a chair, with Antonia jumping into the Guy’s Grocery Games‘ star’s lap, before he decides to skip that word all together. Aaron and Jenna finish the round with a strong four correct answers, which brought them to 1,000 points. Before things move on, Guy shares a new rule: if anyone speaks out when they aren’t competing, they lose 100 points. Unfortunately, Troy Johnson happened to speak while Aaron was having his turn, so he and Claire were brought down to 200 points, before they took center stage.

The foodie couple went on to crush it, getting their first three points within the first 15 seconds of guessing! You’ll have to tune in to Guy’s Ultimate Game Night on Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Food Network to see who takes home the top prize, and to catch how chef Nyesha Arrington fares in the epic charades competition!

On Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, celebrity teams compete in five rounds of games that are all about food, from Cooktionary, where the competitors guess the food item Guy and Antonia draw, to Dish Pics, where they are challenged to solve a puzzle of images that, when correctly, combined represents a popular dish. There is also Some Assembly Required, where the celebrities must use their creativity in challenges from designing pizza that looks like Guy, to blindly decorating cakes, and to constructing houses made from breakfast ingredients. The fun-filled show will wrap its first season, but we’re hopeful that Guy and his celeb friends will be back for more game nights soon!