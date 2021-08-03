Food Network Star’s Jeff Mauro Shares His Healthy & Delicious Summer Protein Bowl Recipe

It can be so tough to stay on track with your diet during the summer months! Luckily, Food Network star Jeff Mauro shared his recipe for a healthy protein-packed bowl that is nutritious and delicious!

Jeff Mauro dishes out the most amazing food on The Kitchen, and indulges in his co-hosts’ incredible meals, while remaining fit and lean! Well, he shared the secret to remaining fit and enjoying good food, and it all comes in the form of his Chicken & Hot Honey Sweet Potato Bowl, inspired by the CESAR Wholesome Bowls that he feeds his pups, JoJo and Pinot G. “This bowl is just delicious. It’s got grilled chicken, honey, roasted sweet potatoes, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, on a bed of arugula with my lemon-thyme dressing — this is something you can eat and only get healthier and gain muscle and get a six pack,” Jeff gushed.

If you love this recipe, the Kitchen Crash star has over 111 in his new cookbook, Come On Over. “It’s time to be inspired by a collection of recipes that inspired me throughout my childhood, my teenage years college years, my first professional years in restaurants and everywhere and beyond,” Jeff explained. “It’s an homage to my mom, my aunt, the matriarchs in my family who taught me the power of those words ‘come on over,’ and how important it is to be the nucleus of your family.”

He continued, “It’s not about entertaining — it’s just about sharing meals together and great food. From from breakfast, lunch to dinner, to sandwiches to Chicago food to baking to Island food to Mexican food. All the things I love are in this cookbook.”

Check out Jeff’s Chicken & Hot Honey Sweet Potato Bowl recipe below!

Chicken & Hot Honey Sweet Potato Bowl Ingredients

2 cups mixed greens

4 ounces grilled chicken breast, cut into large dice

¼ cup Sweet & Hot Quick Pickled Green Beans, cut into 1-inch pieces (recipe to follow)

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons Crispy Mediterranean Chickpeas (recipe to follow)

¼ cup shaved red cabbage

¼ cup honey roasted sweet potatoes (recipe to follow)

Sweet & Hot Quick Pickled Green Beans

1 pound green beans

2 cups water

2 cups white vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

In a pot, heat to a simmer water and vinegar. Once at a simmer, take of heat and add in mustard seeds, garlic, sugar, red pepper and salt. Whisk until salt and sugar dissolve. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Add in green beans and let steep for at least 30 minutes, or overnight. Let cool and store in fridge for up to a week.

Crispy Mediterranean Chickpeas

2 15 oz can of chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried thoroughly so they are SUPER DUPER DRY

5 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons za’atar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Toss chickpeas with olive oil and seasoning. Place on sheet pan in even layer. Bake at 400 degrees, until golden brown, giving the pan a good shake a couple times throughout cook (about 20-25 minutes). Let drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

For the dressing

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Whisk together lemon juice, thyme, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Add olive oil in a slow steady stream, whisking constantly until smooth.

Build Your Bowl

To make the honey roasted sweet potatoes, peel one sweet potato and cut into ½ inch cubes. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, ½ teaspoon red chili flakes, ¼ teaspoon salt and a pinch of granulated garlic. Arrange on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees, or until tender but not mushy. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

To build the salad, add the greens to the bowl, top with chicken, green beans, feta, chickpeas, cabbage, and sweet potatoes. Drizzle on the dressing and enjoy!