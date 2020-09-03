Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel are officially parents! After fertility struggles, the Food Network star gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Sept. 2.

Major congratulations are in order for Katie Lee and her husband Ryan Biegel! Katie gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Iris Marion Biegel, on Sept. 2. She took to Instagram one day later to announce the exciting news, while also sharing a photo of herself cradling the newborn in her hospital bed.

“Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel,” Katie captioned the photo. “Our hearts are so full.” This is the first child for Katie and Ryan, who got married in Sept. 2018. They started trying for a baby shortly after the wedding, but initially had trouble conceiving. After struggling to get pregnant, Katie underwent IVF and even had surgery to help her chances at conceiving.

Katie and Ryan stayed extremely optimistic about the possibility of starting a family, and she announced her pregnancy in February. “Eating for two,” Katie wrote on Instagram when she shared the news. “Baby Biegel is on the way!” In April, she confirmed that the little one was going to be a baby girl. She made the reveal in a fun way on her Food Network show, The Kitchen, by telling viewers that she had “exciting news,” and then pulling out a pink strawberry shake. So cute!

Before getting pregnant, Katie previously underwent IVF in 2019, and it was unsuccessful. After going through the entire process, she retrieved zero healthy embryos. The 38-year-old has been open about how difficult this journey has been for her. “Not only is IVF physically exhausting,” she wrote at the time. “[But] the emotional toll is unparalleled.” Luckily, she’s been able to overcome all of the hard times, and now has a beautiful baby girl to show for it.

Katie was previously married to Billy Joel from 2004 until 2009. She got engaged to Ryan in March 2018 and they were married just six months later, that September.