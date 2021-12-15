Florence Pugh Goes Back To Blonde As Her ‘Hawkeye’ Debut Thrills Marvel Fans

Florence Pugh is heating up our screens in ‘Hawkeye’ and lighting up our feeds with a fresh blonde chop. See photos of the stylish new ‘do here!

Blonds have more fun! Florence Pugh has lightened up recently, sharing a freshly chopped blonde look to her Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, who has delighted fans with her debut on Hawkeye recently, stunned in the fresh look, sharing three separate photos of the new style on her page. “Merry Christmas kisses,” the actress wrote in the caption, serving two separate angles of the look in the first two photos and kissing at the camera for the last image.

In the pics, Florence echoed ’90s style with the short blonde cut with pieces sticking up and out to the sides. She also wore a royal blue faux fur zip-up jacket for the social share, sporting a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses with gold rims plus small gold hoops and a nose ring.

Fans went wild for the photos, with one person hilariously writing, “Cause of death: these photos.” Another user wrote how they “love the blonde” while an additional fan noted how the Midsommar actress is “setting a new trend.” The sexy chic look comes after the Don’t Worry Darling actress made her debut on the new Disney+ series Hawkeye this week. Fans have been loving the Brit’s take in the Marvel series, and her switch back to blonde after she recently showed off a deeper brunette style in August for the period film The Wonder.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in #Hawkeye. That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/xnu7oX6ANY — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 15, 2021

In Hawkeye, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, is ready to make up for lost time with his kids after the blip, but his plans get sidetracked when a masked vigilante returns to New York City. The series has Clint and Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero, working together to defeat mutual enemies.

Florence, who played Yelena Belova in Black Widow, showed up as the character in Hawkeye, as part of a much bigger conspiracy against Clint Barton. Although Yelena has often found herself on the wrong side of the ring, as far as super heroes are concerned, she’s definitely delighted fans, with numerous viewers hoping for her to continue to play a big part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.