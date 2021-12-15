See Pics

Florence Pugh Goes Back To Blonde As Her ‘Hawkeye’ Debut Thrills Marvel Fans

Florence Pugh
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020
Actress Florence Pugh wearing an outfit by Valentino arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up', New York City, United States - 06 Dec 2021
Florence Pugh Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Louis Vuitton
*EXCLUSIVE* Palm Springs, CA - Singer Harry Styles puts his acting skills to work on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' with his co-star Florence Pugh in Palm Springs.Pictured: Florence PughBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Florence Pugh is heating up our screens in ‘Hawkeye’ and lighting up our feeds with a fresh blonde chop. See photos of the stylish new ‘do here!

Blonds have more fun! Florence Pugh has lightened up recently, sharing a freshly chopped blonde look to her Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, who has delighted fans with her debut on Hawkeye recently, stunned in the fresh look, sharing three separate photos of the new style on her page. “Merry Christmas kisses,” the actress wrote in the caption, serving two separate angles of the look in the first two photos and kissing at the camera for the last image.

In the pics, Florence echoed ’90s style with the short blonde cut with pieces sticking up and out to the sides. She also wore a royal blue faux fur zip-up jacket for the social share, sporting a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses with gold rims plus small gold hoops and a nose ring.

Fans went wild for the photos, with one person hilariously writing, “Cause of death: these photos.” Another user wrote how they “love the blonde” while an additional fan noted how the Midsommar actress is “setting a new trend.” The sexy chic look comes after the Don’t Worry Darling actress made her debut on the new Disney+ series Hawkeye this week. Fans have been loving the Brit’s take in the Marvel series, and her switch back to blonde after she recently showed off a deeper brunette style in August for the period film The Wonder.

In Hawkeye, Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, is ready to make up for lost time with his kids after the blip, but his plans get sidetracked when a masked vigilante returns to New York City. The series has Clint and Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero, working together to defeat mutual enemies.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Hair Makeovers — Pics Of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More

Florence, who played Yelena Belova in Black Widow, showed up as the character in Hawkeye, as part of a much bigger conspiracy against Clint Barton. Although Yelena has often found herself on the wrong side of the ring, as far as super heroes are concerned, she’s definitely delighted fans, with numerous viewers hoping for her to continue to play a big part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.