Matt Damon Is Supported By His 4 Daughters At ‘Oppenheimer’ Paris Premiere: Rare Photos

Matt Damon isn’t often seen out with his daughters. But when the star stepped onto the red carpet of the Paris premiere for Oppenheimer, he had all four — Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, on his arm. In photos you can see below, 12-year-old Stella cuddled up to her famous dad’s left side while rocking a strapless white cutout dress. She wore her brunette hair long, and accessorized with white sandals and a black crossbody handbag. On his other arm stood Gia, who looked lovely in a black sleeveless shift dress. She finished the look with a simple necklace, and a pair of black sandal pumps. The Oscar winning screenwriter and actor, 52, wore a casual blue suit with a white tee and brown shoes.

His two older daughters, Alexia and Isabella, were also pictured in the group, both wearing long black dresses, along with two friends who joined them for the big event. Matt and wife Luciana Barroso share three daughters, plus Luciana’s eldest daughter from a previous relationship.

The group had every reason to be happy — Christopher Nolan‘s epic biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is already receiving rave reviews, with writer Ben Mekler tweeting out that it “may be Nolan’s masterpiece.”

And the Bourne Identity actor previously gave away the film’s impressive running time, unabashedly singing its praises. “It’s three hours,” he told Variety back in March, as sparse details about it began to emerge. “It’s fantastic,” he continued, gushing over co-star Cillian Murphy‘s performance. “Cillian is phenomenal. He’s everything you would want him to be. I think it’s almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great.”

As for the lucky plight of having beautiful daughters to support him, Matt previously admitted it caught him by surprise. “I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it’s great. …You never know which way life’s going to take you,” he told TODAY in part, during an interview in 2012. “I’m learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are,” he joked at the time.