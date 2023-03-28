Matt Damon Is Supported By All 3 Of His Daughters On Red Carpet At ‘Air’ Premiere: Photos

Matt Damon was joined by his wife Luciana Barroso and their rarely-seen daughters at the premiere of his new movie with Ben Affleck. See the photos here!

March 28, 2023 9:13AM EDT
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Matt Damon, 52, brought his whole family to the Air red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on March 27. Matt, who stars in the film directed by his BFF Ben Affleck, posed with his wife Luciana Barroso, 46, and their daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, at the event. Matt’s daughters rarely attend Hollywood events, but they made an exception to celebrate their dad’s new movie that is already receiving praise from critics.

Matt Damon with his family at the ‘Air’ premiere on March 27 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Matt looked so handsome at the Air premiere. He wore a black suit with no tie that color-coordinated with his wife Luciana’s gorgeous black dress. The couple’s three children looked fabulous, as well, in their mix of black and white outfits. The happy family of five took a group photo together where Matt had the biggest smile on his face. Matt and Luciana also took romantic photos together just the two of them.

Matt Damon with his wife at the ‘Air’ premiere (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

In Air, Matt plays Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan to the company to create the Air Jordan sneaker brand. Matt and Ben, 50, produced the film together through their new production company, Artists Equity. Also at the premiere was the film’s stars Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans. Ben’s wife Jennifer Lopez was there, as well, to support her husband.

Matt spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet and revealed why he’s “so fond” of Sonny, who he met before filming began. “He’s such a sweet, nice person,” Matt said. “Playing that person is really easy, because I really wanna do justice to that soul and that spirit. That makes it really easy, when you like the person that much.” Air debuts in theaters April 5.

