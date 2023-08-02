Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Show Off Their Mansion With Slide In Luna’s Bedroom & More Epic Features: Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked fans through their beautiful mansion in a tour video from Architectural Digest, released on Tuesday, August 1. The model and musician gave a grand tour, including showing their older kids’ (Luna, 7, and Miles, 5) rooms. Throughout the video, the couple complimented their designer Jake Arnold for his work in making their home look so stunning.

Luna’s bedroom is jaw-droppingly fun for any kid. John revealed they “gave Jake some vague notes” on their thoughts on the kids’ bedrooms, and they were absolutely blown away. Their eldest child’s room is lavender-themed. The ceiling resembles a canopy, and it has an elevated nook, with a staircase and a slide down into a ball pit. They also showed off her swinging couch and play kitchen with an Easy Bake Oven. Miles’ room shows off his love of cars, with a Jeep bunk bed (with his name on the license plate). Some of the other features include stuffed animals, including a huge giraffe, a reading cave, and a climbing wall play area. “Jake did a good job,” Miles sweetly said in the clip.

A few of the other amazing features included When showing their living room, Chrissy joked that it was her “Instagram Story room,” mentioning that fans often point out that she usually posts from one specific couch. They also showed their living room TV, and its swivel feature. “Some people, their living room is more like a showpiece, and they spend all the time in the den or the family room, but we are actually in the living room quite a lot,” John said.

With John being a musician, of course one of the most exciting rooms was the “piano bar,” where he said that he writes music, and Luna takes piano lessons. The room has tons of musical amenities, including a gold record player cabinet, wine glasses with some of John’s lyrics written on them for lights, and many of the pair’s awards.

Some of the other rooms that the couple showed off, included their epic home theater, with lots of cozy-looking cushions for perfect movie-watching, their family room with a huge couch and a gigantic TV, and their stunning kitchen, with tons of granite. Chrissy described the kitchen as the “heartbeat of our home,” while pointing out that they use it quite a bit.

Towards the end of the clip, the couple showed their beautiful, “cozy” bedroom and bathroom, including the couch area in their room, where Chrissy said she takes her therapy appointments. They also showed their glorious bathroom, including their amazing bathtub, with a TV, perfect for a relaxing soak.