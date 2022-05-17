How ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Chrissy Teigen Welcomed Kim Kardashian Into The Cover ‘Club’

Image Credit: David Fisher/Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen, 36, has officially welcomed Kim Kardashian to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit “club.” A source close to the cookbook author spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Chrissy’s reaction after the KUWTK star, 41, joined her in the ranks of gracing the highly-coveted cover.

“Chrissy was beyond thrilled when she found out Kim was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” the insider said. “When she found out the news, she congratulated Kim with a huge bouquet of flowers from her and John (Legend), and she jokingly welcomed Kim to the SI Swimsuit cover club.”

“Having been featured on the cover herself just a few years ago, Chrissy described the experience and the whole process from beginning to end for Kim,” the pal added after Chrissy’s sultry cover gig in 2014. “She wanted to let Kim know everything and anything that might be thrown her way. But at the end of the day, Chrissy knows Kim is a total pro and knew that she would kill it no matter what. Her photos obviously prove that and Chrissy thinks Kim looks absolutely incredible.”

The reality star is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit, so it’s no surprise that she landed this prestigious gig. On the cover, Kim showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves.

When it comes to Kim, there’s one thing for sure – she is not shy about showing off her amazing body, so it’s only right that they chose her for this issue. Whether she’s flaunting her body in a bikini on social media or posing in her lingerie brand, SKIMS, she is always bringing the heat. While we get to see Kim in swimsuits often, her SI cover definitely takes the cake as one of her sexiest photoshoots to date.

The four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models for 2022 were announced May 16. the lineup included Ciara, 36, model and dietitian Maye Musk, and plus-size model Yumi Nu.