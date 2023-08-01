‘RHONY’s Erin Lichy Speaks Out After She’s Slammed For Donating Money To Support Donald Trump

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy denied that she supported Donald Trump after the 2020 election. The 36-year-old interior designer came under fire after the Federal Election Commission database showed that Erin donated money to the Republican Party’s fundraising committee after Trump wrongfully declared that he lost the election to Joe Biden in 2020. When TikTok users claimed that Erin gave money to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign, Erin released a statement addressing her alleged support for the former president.

“Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further,” Erin said in a statement to Variety on July 31. “I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected,” she added.

Erin also addressed the speculation about her political loyalties on Instagram. One fan wrote in Erin’s comments section, “There are tiktoks that you donated to support january 6 white supremacists,” to which Erin responded, “untrue but happy to answer questions through dm as long as you can be open.”

Erin is one of the six new cast members on the RHONY reboot, alongside Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank. Erin spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s red carpet premiere on July 12 and denied that she’s a “pot-stirrer” this season. “I’m direct and I tell it like it is,” Erin said.

The New Yorker also admitted that that she didn’t have many hesitations to doing the reality show. “Maybe I should’ve had more,” she said to HL with a laugh. Erin also said she thinks fans will be “inspired” seeing her balance motherhood and her busy career on the show.