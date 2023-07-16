RHONY’s Sai De Silva Teases Upcoming Drama With Brynn Whitfield: We ‘Get On Each Other’s Nerves’ (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of New York City newbie Sai De Silva became fast friends with co-star Brynn Whitfield when they first met, but while filming season 14 of the Bravo series, they hit a rough patch. The Brooklyn-based content creator appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and she EXCLUSIVELY told us that she and Brynn were “very very close” until… they weren’t.

“Going into the season, Brynn and I were very very close,” she told us. “I think her and I were the closest, and I think towards the end [of the season], there was a lot of tension between us. We have a lot of similarities as far as our upbringing, so we just kind of automatically gravitated towards one another, but I think after spending a lot of time with one another, you just kind of [say] ‘enough if enough’, ya know? Friends get on each other’s nerves.”

So where did they go wrong? Well, Sai explained the drama between her and her former BFF goes down during “Brynn’s birthday party. It just didn’t necessarily go as happy birthday as one might hope. There was possibly a little [‘f*** you’] in there.” She wouldn’t divulge much else about the friendship spat, which was teased in the season 14 trailer, but she did reveal there will be “a lot of she say, she say.”

And this won’t be Sai’s only drama this season. “I yelled at some people a little bit more than others, but [I get] hangry,” she explained. “If I don’t eat, I am a terrible human being. I don’t advise being around me when I’m hungry.” Fans will actually get a taste of that (no pun intended) while watching the season 14 premiere, when a charcuterie board leads to some major drama. Yes, a charcuterie board.

Sai is one of the six women who joined RHONY after Bravo decided to reboot the show, following the poorly-received thirteenth season. Alongside Sai will be Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and her former sidekick, Brynn. “For the most part, we’re all super super cool…,” Sai told us, before jokingly adding, “until they see my confessionals.” Sounds like we’re in for one heck of a season!

Want more? Sai’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Plus, catch the new season of RHONY, when it premieres on Bravo at 9pm ET on July 16.