‘RHONY’s Erin Lichy Denies Co-Stars’ Claims That She’s A ‘Pot-Stirrer’: I’m Just ‘Direct’ (Exclusive)

Erin Lichy was called a “pot-stirrer” by most of the new Real Housewives of New York City cast at the show’s red carpet premiere on July 12 — and Erin clapped back at the other women when she spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the event. “I’m not a pot-stirrer. I’m direct and I tell it like it is,” the 36-year-old real estate agent and interior designer said.

Erin’s co-star Brynn Whitfield labeled Erin — and herself — the “pot-stirrer” of season 14 when she did her own EXCLUSIVE interview with HL on the red carpet, four days before the show premiered on Bravo.

“I think I’m more intentional. I’m like, ‘You just told me something. I’m gonna go tell someone else.’ I think Erin is unintentionally the biggest pot-stirrer, and I’m intentionally the biggest pot-stirrer,” Brynn said. Jessel Taank similarly told HL that Erin was a pot-stirrer when the group filmed the show.

Ubah Hassan, meanwhile, said to HL that Erin “started the most drama” — but “Brynn finished” the drama by always getting involved. The entire RHONY cast also deemed Erin the pot-stirrer when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the first episode aired on July 16.

Erin continued her chat with HL at the red carpet premiere about her decision to join the RHONY reboot. The mother-of-three admitted that she actually didn’t have many hesitations to doing the reality show. “Maybe I should’ve had more,” she said with a laugh.

As for her personal storyline, Erin said she thinks fans will be “inspired” seeing her balance motherhood and her busy career. She also wants to show the audience “that you can be direct and say what you feel without ruining friendships. There are ways to do both.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.