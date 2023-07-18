Ubah Hassan Jokes She Has ‘No Business’ Being On ‘RHONY’: ‘I Don’t Have A Plant In My House’ (Exclusive)

Ubah Hassan still can’t believe that she’s on The Real Housewives of New York City. The 39-year-old Somalian model, activist, and businesswoman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the RHONY season 14 red carpet premiere on July 12 that she never imagined she’d end up being one of the six women starring on the reboot. “I don’t have a plant in my house. I have no business being a Real Housewife of New York,” Ubah said with a laugh. “[But] here I am.”

Ubah fled from Kenya at a young age with her dad and brother and moved to Canada, where she was signed by a modeling agency. She relocated to New York City and began her success story that eventually earned her a spot on the RHONY reboot.

“I came to New York with $150. I couldn’t afford a piece of steak,” Ubah recalled to HL, before sharing what she hopes viewers of the show will learn from her. “I hope people will be like, ‘If she did it, I can do it.’ And it doesn’t have to be this. It can be anything,” she said. “It could be that job that you want. That promotion. You’re afraid to go to your boss and say, ‘I deserve this.’ As long as you work hard you deserve anything that comes your way.”

Ubah also broke down which of her co-stars caused friction when they filmed the show. “Erin [Lichy] started the most drama and Brynn [Whitfield] finished,” Ubah said. “Brynn just submerged herself into anything. If Sai [De Silva] is yelling at Jessel [Taank], Brynn will be a teacher. Brynn will be a judge. The other day I was like, ‘Shut up Judge Judy.’ We are like literally sisters. But at the end of the day, [we’re like], ‘Do you wanna go eat? Do you like this outfit?’ ”

In the first episode, Ubah stayed pretty neutral amidst the “Cheesegate” drama between some of the women. But the Ubah Hot founder told HL that she’s not someone who should be messed with. The other ladies should watch out.

“I’m more of don’t poke the bear. Feed me and let me sleep,” Ubah said. “But that’s my life. That’s who I am. My friends will tell you. Everyone will tell you. Even my work people in my modeling life. Just don’t poke me. I show up at time. I’m an ingredient. I can give you hell or I can give you heaven. You decide what you wanna make.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.