Sofia Vergara Wears Tight Cheetah Dress Amid Split From Joe Manganiello: Photos

The 'Modern Family' actress appeared in high spirits as she had a girls' night out at a celeb hotspot in Hollywood.

July 30, 2023
Image Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Sofía Vergara looked like the epitome of “single and ready to mingle” during a night out in Hollywood on Saturday, July 29. The stunning Modern Family actress, 51, was spotted in a cheetah-print dress and black Christian Louboutin heels heading into celeb hotspot The Bird Streets Club, as seen here via DailyMail. Rocking a black Chanel bag and a megawatt smile, Sofia looked like her split from her husband Joe Manganiello was the last thing on her mind.

Sofia Vergara was spotted out solo in Hollywood on July 29, 2023. (ENT / SplashNews.com)

Amid her divorce from Joe, 46, after seven years of marriage, Sofia is reportedly doing “excellent.” “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway,” a source for PEOPLE revealed on Wednesday, July 26.  “She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.” The insider also said there’s simply “no drama” between the Modern Family alum and her ex.

The former couple announced their split on July 17. The couple shared a statement at the time, sayin, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofia and Joe began their romance almost eight years ago after meeting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Joe previously gushed over Sofia to PEOPLE in 2020 and said he knew he “could trust her” early on in their relationship. “We’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves,” the Magic Mike star said. “I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same.”

The mom of one was previously married to Joe Gonzales from 1990-1991. She was engaged to Nick Loeb until 2014, who later launched a court battle over frozen embryos created with the actress, in order to welcome any future children without her consent.

