Kyle Richards Shopping With Morgan Wade Amid Separation From Mauricio: Photos

Kyle Richards may not be divorcing her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky at the moment, but she’s also not squashing those romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade. The The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy with the 28-year-old singer in Aspen on Friday, July 28, as seen in photos here via TMZ. The outlet reported Kyle is in town to film a docuseries, while Morgan is playing out at some local shows.

The cute pair were seen perusing the goods at a few Aspen retailers, including a cowboy hat shop and a knick knack emporium. Although there was no PDA between the pair, according to witnesses, Kyle and Morgan stayed physically close to each other during the shopping spree.

The outing comes a few weeks after a report claimed that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage on July 3. However, hours after the news broke, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement to shut down divorce rumors. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

To further prove that Kyle and Mauricio are still working on their relationship, the two celebrated July 4th together. Mauricio posted a photo collage on Instagram with various pics of himself, Kyle and two of their daughters. Kyle also insisted she was “not single” when hounded by reporters while out and about a few days later.

Amidst the reports of a breakup between Kyle and Mauricio, some fans began speculating that Kyle had been having an affair with Morgan. However, while out on July 9, Kyle declared that the two were just “good friends” and that the cheating allegations were “rumors.” Kyle and Mauricio continued to put on a united front when she left a joking comment on his recent shirtless Instagram photo.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in January 1996. They have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.