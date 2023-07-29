Bronny James Plays Piano In 1st Video Posted By Dad LeBron After Hospital Release: Watch

If a fun family dinner wasn’t enough to prove LeBron James‘ son Bronny James is back in action following his cardiac arrest, perhaps the young athlete playing the piano will do! LeBron took to his Instagram on Saturday, July 29 to share an incredible clip of Bronny tickling the ivories at home surrounded by siblings Bryce and Zhuri. With a soft laugh, LeBron can be heard saying in the clip, “A man of many talents.”

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!” the NBA icon captioned the video. “Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨✨✨ #JamesGang👑”

The piano-playing celebration came a few hours after Bronny enjoyed a family dinner outing on Friday night, marking the first photos of Bronny in public following his health crisis. The USC basketball star looked happy and healthy as he enjoyed a date at famed celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica alongside father LeBron and his mother Savannah, as well Bryce and Zhuri.

The dinner followed his release from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills on Thursday. In a statement at the time, the hospital shared, “”Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.” It continued: “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

Earlier that day, LeBron broke his silence and tweeted, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers.” Without naming Bronny, he added, ” “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

News of Bronny’s medical emergency, in which he collapsed during a USC basketball practice, hit on July 25, when TMZ shared a sobering statement from the family. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement explained of the Monday, July 24 incident. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”