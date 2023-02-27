LeBron James Begs Wife Savannah To ‘Get Home Now’ After She Posts Sexy Instagram Pic

The NBA star left a flirty comment on his wife's hot photos after she shared some of her stunning looks, taken while in Milan for Fashion Week.

February 27, 2023 12:50PM EST
LeBron James with his fiance Savannah Brinson The 2013 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2013
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and wife Savannah are leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after having dinner in West Hollywood. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - LA Laker LeBron James and wife Savannah James have a laugh with Rich Paul as they leave Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th birthday party in Beverly Hills. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

LeBron James showed a lot of love for his wife Savannah after she shared a series of sexy photos on Instagram on Saturday, February 25. The photos showed Savannah, 36, rocking a lacy sheer black Dolce & Gabbana outfit underneath a black coat, as she attended events in Milan for Fashion Week, and LeBron, 38, was clearly a fan of the outfit, wanting to see her in it in person.

LeBron’s flirty comment for his wife. (Instagram/LeBron James)

The Lakers player had been very complimentary of his wife’s many stunning outfits while she’s in Europe, leaving flirty comments, but he showed that he was looking forward to her returning home. “Ok now you just showing out,” he wrote with tons of fire emojis as well as winking and devil emojis. “Get your a** home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!”

That wasn’t the only flirting comment that LeBron left for his wife while she was in Milan. After she posted a few shots of herself in a gray Gucci suit, he showed that he loved that outfit just as much on Friday, February 24. He left a bunch of drooling, heart eye and fire emojis. “You so cold,” he wrote.

Besides his comments, LeBron has also shared his wife’s looks in the Gucci suit on his Instagram and he gushed about how amazing she looked. “Milan said they needed some warmer weather for fashion week so incoming the flame thrower,” he wrote. “Gucci down from head to toe at woman’s F/W 2023! TOO TOUGH QUEEN.”

LeBron and Savannah smile together at an event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts, who have been married since 2013. They have three kids together: Bronny, 18, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 8. While he may be looking forward to her returning home soon, Savannah has been by her husband’s side for all of his career highlights, including when he broke the NBA scoring record earlier in February.

Even though Savannah is spending some time to herself in Europe, the couple clearly enjoy having date nights together when she’s stateside. The pair are often spotted out holding hands and clearly enjoying one another’s company when they’re out for romantic evenings together. Back in January, the pair were seen grabbing dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel for a date night.

